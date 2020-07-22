1/
Jacqualine Anne Voell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqualine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqualine Anne Voell of Tilghman Island passed on July 15, 2020. She is survived by: Husband, Dr. James W. Voell, James W. Voell II (Woodbine, Md), Julianne Voell (ne-Pawlik, Atlanta, Ga), Dr. Andrew G. Voell, (Kirsten Voell-ne Jackon, Leesburg, Va). Paul F. Voell (Kathy M King. Charleston, S.C.) eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild.

Jackie and family moved to Tilghman from Silver Spring in 2001. Jackie was a lively person, housewife, potter for 20 years, Psychiatric Social Worker, and jeweler. She was involved in pottery groups in Silver Spring. She was a founding member of the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia.

Virtual Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved