Jacqualine Anne Voell of Tilghman Island passed on July 15, 2020. She is survived by: Husband, Dr. James W. Voell, James W. Voell II (Woodbine, Md), Julianne Voell (ne-Pawlik, Atlanta, Ga), Dr. Andrew G. Voell, (Kirsten Voell-ne Jackon, Leesburg, Va). Paul F. Voell (Kathy M King. Charleston, S.C.) eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild.



Jackie and family moved to Tilghman from Silver Spring in 2001. Jackie was a lively person, housewife, potter for 20 years, Psychiatric Social Worker, and jeweler. She was involved in pottery groups in Silver Spring. She was a founding member of the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia.



Virtual Memorial service will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store