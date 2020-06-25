Jacqueline Marie Holland
1994 - 2020
Jacqueline Marie Holland of Henderson, MD, passed away on June 13, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. She was 25.

Born on December 18, 1994 in Clinton, MD, she was the daughter of Karen Holland. She graduated from North Caroline High School in 2013 and later attended West Virginia University. She left WVU a year after to be home with family. Jacqueline worked at the Tidewater Inn, Bannings Tavern and Fairfield Inn by Marriott. She loved painting and drawing and received several awards for artwork. She also enjoyed horseback riding, traveling, beach trips, and hiking with her dog, Lady. Jacqueline had a love for animals and rescued them throughout her life. She always had a smile on her face and brought joy to everyone she met. She was a true lover of life.

She is survived by her dog, Lady; her mother, Karen E. Holland and almost dad, Allen H. Boyles; a sister, Amanda E. Hubbard and husband Jason R. Hubbard; her grandmother, Jacqueline E. Holland; an uncle, James F. Holland Jr.; an aunt, Deirdre A. Holland and a cousin, Rebecca E. Holland. She was predeceased by her grandfather, James F. Holland Sr.

Services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Talbot Humane Society, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.
