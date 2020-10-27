1/1
Jaden Daniel "Bubba" Gonzalez
2005 - 2020
Jaden Daniel Gonzalez of Stevensville, MD lost his life suddenly and tragically on October 24, 2020. He was just 15 years old.

Born on January 5, 2005, in Annapolis, MD, to Daniel and Cassandra Gonzalez.

Jaden was a wonderful young man. Born with autism, Jaden brought a special light and joy to his family. He had an infectious laugh and loved spending time with the people who loved him most. His mother, Cassandra and father, Danny are devastated. Jaden also has a sister, Juliana, his best friend. Words cannot describe their loss. Cassandra devoted her life to making Jaden's time on earth a loving and rewarding experience. She was relentless in pursuing the best quality life for Jaden and others with autism. Danny served as a U.S. Marine in Iraq and continues to serve as a police officer. He was always doing the typical dad/son things with his boy whom he was so proud of.

In addition to Jaden's Parents, he is also survived by his sister, Juliana Gonzalez; uncle, Joseph McCann III (Tyra); Cousin Christina (last name); and Grandparents, Joseph McCann, Jr. and Marguerite O'Toole Boukovalas.

A service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM with a visitation from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM and 2:00 PM-4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, we are humbly asking for those who might be able to help with funeral expenses to give only what they might be able to spare. Thank you. https://www.gofundme.com/f/jaden-gonzalez-memorial-fund.

For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
