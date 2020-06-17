James Alexander Reed, Jr., 31 of Chester, MD passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held from 9:00AM to 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at New United Methodist Church, Chester, MD., followed by A celebration of his life at 11:30AM. Family has priority seating. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.