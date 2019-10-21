|
James Briggs Campbell, 79, passed away on October 19, 2019 at his home in Easton.
He was born on March 11, 1940 in Long Branch, NJ, the son of the late James Rue Campbell and Ann Briggs Campbell.
Mr. Campbell served honorably in the U. S. Army and graduated with a degree in business from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. He married the former Mary McMullin and they made their home and raised a family in Andover, MA.
Mr. Campbell owned his own business, Jackson Chairs and previously worked for Domino Sugar as a purchasing agent. He enjoyed sailing and photography and was a member of the Talbot Camera Club and Cambridge Yacht Club. He was very proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them and was very involved in the community.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary M. Campbell; children, James E. Campbell (Amy) of Londonderry, NH, Edward Rue Campbell (Joni) of Methuen, MA, Maryann Campbell Hill (Scott) of Chesapeake, VA and granddaughter, Kayleigh Campbell of Londonderry, NH.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 AM at Christ Church, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 AM Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to St. Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Dr, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019