1/1
James Buchanan
1946 - 2020
James Porter Buchanan passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, at the age of 73.

He was born on July 12, 1946 to the late Clarence and Velma Buchanan in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1964 and continued on to Johns Hopkins University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1968.

James married the former Caitlin Collins Giesler in Hollywood, California on August 26, 1972. In 1975 he received his PhD in Psychology from UCLA. James took a position as a professor of developmental psychology at the University of Scranton in the fall of 1977. He taught there for 41 years and chaired the psychology department for 24 of those years, until retiring in 2018, moving to Easton, Maryland. James was an avid fan of sports and life-long fan of the Lakers, the Dodgers, and the Rams. He enjoyed coaching youth sports, including baseball, softball, and soccer, for his children. James loved being a grandfather and served as the den leader of his grandson's Cub Scout Troop. His favorite hobbies included outdoor gardening, collecting antique toys and furniture, and setting up model trains.

Along with his wife, Caitlin Buchanan, he is survived by his two children, Jacob Porter Buchanan and Gillisa Anna Pope, and his grandchild, Lawson James Pope. James was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Velma, and his brother, Myron Buchanan.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
