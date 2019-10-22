|
James D. Maddox of Hillsboro, MD, died peacefully at his home, on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was 87 years old.
Born in San Pedro, California on April 1, 1932, Jim was the son of the late Edgar Maddox and Minuet Lewis Maddox.
At the age of 17, Mr. Maddox entered the Coast Guard and served as a Boatswain's mate and later became a Warrant Officer II. He retired in 1971 after serving his country for 22 years. While being a Coastie, Jim was sent to the Western Shore of Maryland to outfit a new boat. During his stay, he met the love of his life, Olwyn Whitby. His personality won hear heart and it became a whirlwind romance. They married February 2, 1963. Jim's other love was airplanes. He was a real enthusiast for building and flying model planes.
Mr. Maddox is survived by his loving wife: Olwyn Whitby Maddox, Hillsboro, MD; two sons, Sean Maddox, Denton, MD and James Maddox, Portsmouth, VA; one granddaughter: Courtney Maddox and 2 great grandsons: Logan and Thomas. He is predeceased by a sister, Jane Maddox Clarke.
A memorial service will be held 11 AM on Saturday, November 9th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD. There is a visitation with the family from 10 to 11, prior to the service. The interment will be private. The family suggests donations be made to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019