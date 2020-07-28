J.D. Patrick (James David) of St. Michaels, MD passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 53 after an 18 month battle with colon cancer. He died peacefully at home with his family by his side.
J.D. was born on June 13, 1967, in Easton, MD to Lawrence and Ginny (Virginia) Patrick of
Cordova. He graduated from Easton High School in 1985. He joined the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16 and began his lifelong firefighter career. He held many offices in the department including President and Chief.
JD met his wife Margie when he was 16 through their friends, Andy and Gretchen Cheezum. They were married on October 4, 1986, and were inseparable for 36 years. The two brought 4 daughters into the world, all of whom JD was immensely proud of.
J.D. was a very talented carpenter and woodworker, building and renovating homes for his family and children throughout his life. In 1997, he and Margie purchased The LumberYard in St. Michaels which the family still operates today. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and drinking a glass of top drawer bourbon on the rocks.
JD was a life member of the St. Michaels Fire Department where he served as Chief for 4 years. He was also a member of Granite Lodge #177 in St. Michaels where is a past Master.
J.D. is survived by his wife of nearly 34 years, Margie, his daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Rob Hambleton, Meagan and Chase Dejter, Samantha and Ryan O'Connell, and Mollie Patrick, He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Piper, Isla, and Reed Hambleton and Parks and James David ("Jack") Dejter; his faithful companion Rosie; his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Tony and Kim Patrick; his grandfather Leo Truban; his Aunt, Missie Morris; his Aunt and Uncle, Joe and Anita Truban; his numerous cousins, as well as loving mother and father-inlaw Jim and Mary Larrimore, sisters-in-laws Beth Ray and Melanie Hopkins, niece and nephew Zach and Emily Ray, and a large group of lifelong friends.
Due to COVID Restrictions, a graveside service will be held at Fairview Church of Brethren in Cordova, Maryland on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 1 PM.
Instead of flowers, the family requests donations are made in J.D.'s name to any of the following organizations: Granite Lodge #177 Roof Fund PO Box 1289 St. Michaels, MD 21663 or to the St. Michaels Community Center P.O. Box 354 St. Michaels, MD 21663.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel, 312 S. Talbot St. ST. Michaels, MD> 21663 (www.framptom.com
