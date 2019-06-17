FEDERALSBURG - James David Dukes of Federalsburg, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The John's Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was 70.

He was the son of the late Earl C. Dukes and Agnes Douglas Dukes.

He worked for many years at E.I. Dupont and loved driving his pickup.

He is survived by his children: Amy Dukes Johnson (Don); Gregory Dukes (Donese); his grandchildren: Violet and Iris; his sisters: Marty Smith (Bob), Mary Dukes Collins (Alan); two special friends: Kenny Fishell and Sarah Lorence.

He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his siblings: Pete Dukes, Esther Wheatley, Marie West, Lynn Trice; and a nephew, Michael Hagadorn.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, at 2 p.m. with Bishop Ray Parsons officiating, with a visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at HillCrest Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com Published in The Star Democrat on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary