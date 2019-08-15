|
JAMES (JIM) CLARENCE DEMCZAK OF DEAL ISLAND, MARYLAND, 81, died of natural causes on August 11, 2019 at the Forest Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Forest Hill, Maryland. He was born April 19, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of James Demczak and Louise Ackerman Beranek. Jim graduated from Poly Technical High School, Class of 1956. Following graduation, he started a career with Bethlehem Steel in Baltimore, Maryland where he retired. After his retirement, he moved to Selbyville, Delaware where he started a home and computer repair business. In 1995, after retiring a second time, he moved to Deal Island, Maryland where he lived until he took ill in 2018. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by his Aunt Mable Ackerman Adkinson and husband Louis. Surviving his death: Son, James Charles Demczak and wife, Sharon, of Montgomery, Texas, Son Steven Louis Demczak and wife, Sandra, of Pylesville, Maryland, four grandchildren, Robert W. Watson and wife, Megan, of North East, Maryland, Jesse C. Watson and wife, Beth of Forest Hill, Maryland, James C. Demczak Jr. of Montgomery, Texas and Emma N. Demczak of Montgomery, Texas, two great grandchildren, Avery Watson and Ryleigh Watson and his beloved cats.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, MD 21620, with the burial to follow at Chester Cemetary.
As an expression of sympathy, (in lieu of flowers) memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States online at humanesociety.org/memorialgift, by phone at 1-866-720-2676, or by mail to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington DC 20037. Please include your name and address, and the following: The Demczak Family, 11455 Queensboro Ct., Montgomery, TX 77316, in memory of James C Demczak, along with any message you would like to have included.
A card will be mailed to the recipient. The amount of the donation will not be disclosed to the recipient. If no recipient information is provided, a card will be mailed to the donor.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019