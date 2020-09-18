1/
James Edward Hoxter Sr.
1940 - 2020
James Edward Hoxter of Smyrna, DE died September 16, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover, DE. He was 79.

Born in Baltimore, MD on December 7, 1940 the only child of Calvert and Virginia Cook Hoxter. Eddie was raised in Grasonville, MD and was a graduate of Stevensville High School Class of 1959. On December 4, 1960 he married Patricia Nash and they would reside in Grasonville, MD. Eddie worked for his father's seafood business called Calvert's Shellfish Co. until taking up as a full-time charter boat captain fisherman. He would later work in construction as a heavy equipment operator until he retired. During retirement, he fulfilled his passion for woodworking. He always enjoyed spending time in his shop building furniture and various other projects for friends and family. He also always enjoyed setting up his Christmas train garden each year with his son, which eventually led to having a train layout year-round in his home.

He is survived by his daughter Karla Radford and her husband Bill Radford of Smyrna, DE and two granddaughters Kayla Radford of Deptford, NJ and Sydney Radford of Smyrna, DE. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia Nash Hoxter (2018) and their son James Edward Hoxter, Jr. (2001).

A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Monday September 21, 2020 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD. Where family and friends may visit 2 hours before the service (11AM to 1PM). Interment will follow the service in Stevensville Cemetery in Stevensville, MD. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
