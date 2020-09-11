1/1
James Edwin Seidel Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edwin Seidel, Jr., 74, a resident of Preston, Maryland, died on September 7, 2020.

"Jamie," was born on March 16, 1946 in Washington, D.C., to Fern Olive (nee Botzum) and James Edwin Seidel, Sr., and was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. After graduating from Montgomery Blair High School, Jamie received his Bachelor's degree in Soil Sciences from the University of Maryland and worked for many years as Conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most recently, Jamie worked with the Grafton County Conservation District in New Hampshire.

Jamie enjoyed music, hunting, shooting, hiking, and watching baseball. He was a lifetime member of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Maryland, and he served as trustee, and later an advisor, to the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust in Franconia, New Hampshire.

He is survived by his sons, Eamon W. Seidel (Corinne) and Daniel T. Seidel (Emily), and his five grandchildren.

All services will be private.

Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved