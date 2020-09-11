James Edwin Seidel, Jr., 74, a resident of Preston, Maryland, died on September 7, 2020.
"Jamie," was born on March 16, 1946 in Washington, D.C., to Fern Olive (nee Botzum) and James Edwin Seidel, Sr., and was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. After graduating from Montgomery Blair High School, Jamie received his Bachelor's degree in Soil Sciences from the University of Maryland and worked for many years as Conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most recently, Jamie worked with the Grafton County Conservation District in New Hampshire.
Jamie enjoyed music, hunting, shooting, hiking, and watching baseball. He was a lifetime member of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Maryland, and he served as trustee, and later an advisor, to the Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust in Franconia, New Hampshire.
He is survived by his sons, Eamon W. Seidel (Corinne) and Daniel T. Seidel (Emily), and his five grandchildren.
All services will be private.
