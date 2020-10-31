James Elwood Timms, Sr. 81, of Centreville, MD died on Oct, 27, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Wilmington, DE.
James was born on July 4, 1939 to the late Calvin Timms and the late Pearl Usilton.
James married Irene Ann Smith in December, 1957 and to this union were born three children; James Elwood Timms Jr., Dale Barton Timms, and Wendy Lou Fooks.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Irene on Aug. 27, 1994, his son James in Mar. 10, 2018, his daughter, Wendy on March 31, 2014, his grandson, James III in Nov. 2006, two brothers, Louis Timms Jr. and Robert Morgan Timms, and two sisters, Jean Luff and Miriam Johnson.
James is survived by one son, Dale Timms and his wife Karen, four grandchildren Rebecca Timms of Centreville, MD, Anna Mansfield of Ridgely, MD, Heather Timms of Las Vegas, NV, Crystal Kracke of Salisbury, MD, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, and siblings, Sharon Ross of Federalsburg, Patt Barr of Marydel, Herbert Timms of Easton, Tracy Hamonko of Hartley and Lee Harper of Hartley.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
for condolences