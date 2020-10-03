James F. Haddock of Greensboro, MD, formerly of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was 74 years old.
Born in Cambridge, MD, Mr. Haddock was the son of the late James Glenwood Haddock and Mary Ellen Henry Haddock. He was a 1964 graduate of Easton High School.
Mr. Haddock was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had served in Vietnam. For the past 10 years he had been a salesman for Sparkle Pools in Denton. He loved to play golf and had coached Little League and Legion Ball. Most of all, he loved his family and loved watching his granddaughters play softball. He was a Life Member of the Easton VFW 5118.
Mr. Haddock is survived by his daughter, Shannon Lara Benson of Greensboro with whom he lived; two granddaughters, Taylor Trice and Abigail Trice; a brother, Michael Haddock (Wendy) of Easton; two nephews, Micah Haddock and Frank Kirby; three nieces, Mickell Kirby, Jamie Kirby, and Natalie Haddock. He was predeceased by a son, Logan M. Haddock, and a sister, Bonnie Kirby.
A memorial service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Easton VFW 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
