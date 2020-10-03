1/1
James F. Haddock
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. Haddock of Greensboro, MD, formerly of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was 74 years old.

Born in Cambridge, MD, Mr. Haddock was the son of the late James Glenwood Haddock and Mary Ellen Henry Haddock. He was a 1964 graduate of Easton High School.

Mr. Haddock was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had served in Vietnam. For the past 10 years he had been a salesman for Sparkle Pools in Denton. He loved to play golf and had coached Little League and Legion Ball. Most of all, he loved his family and loved watching his granddaughters play softball. He was a Life Member of the Easton VFW 5118.

Mr. Haddock is survived by his daughter, Shannon Lara Benson of Greensboro with whom he lived; two granddaughters, Taylor Trice and Abigail Trice; a brother, Michael Haddock (Wendy) of Easton; two nephews, Micah Haddock and Frank Kirby; three nieces, Mickell Kirby, Jamie Kirby, and Natalie Haddock. He was predeceased by a son, Logan M. Haddock, and a sister, Bonnie Kirby.

A memorial service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Easton VFW 5118, 355 Glebe Road, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Home, PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved