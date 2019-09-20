|
James Francis "Tater" Schauber of Worton, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton. He was 81.
Born on August 14, 1938, he was the son of the late Richard F. and Frances Woodall Schauber. He graduated from Chestertown High School, class of 1956 and served for three years in the United States Marine Corps.
Tater owned and operated a tractor trailer, making runs from coast to coast. He was a partner with his brother in The Chestertown Brick Company.
Tater owned The Blue Bird Tavern in Chestertown. He was a Captain on a patrol boat with Aberdeen Proving Ground for over 15 years and was a well-known school bus contractor, driving many of Kent County High School athletic events. He loved to support the kids and looked forward to each and every game. He also enjoyed hunting and the occasional beer.
He was a member of the Chestertown Elks Lodges, #2474 where he was Past Exalted Ruler and served for many years as secretary. Tater was also a member of the Bay Country Moose Lodge #832 in Grasonville, Kent County Waterman's Association, Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he once served as an altar boy. He was also an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his fiance of 38 years, Ginger Usilton and her children, Michael and Trish Usilton and Timmy Usilton of Chestertown, he is survived by a sister, Dot Mench of Chestertown; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Aaron, Ivy, Nick and three which he helped raise Samantha, Shannon and RJ, and five great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by a brother, Richard "Eggy" Schauber and a sister, Janet Schauber Manown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown. Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, following service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Kent Co. High School Boosters, or the Animal Care Shelter of Kent Co. 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy Chestertown, MD 21620.
Published in The Star Democrat from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019