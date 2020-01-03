|
James Francis White passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019 at the Talbot County Hospice. Although he was born in Brooklyn, NY, Jim had a deep passion for the great outdoors. His love for hunting and fishing took him all around the Country and eventually he and his beloved wife of 65 years, Marie, moved to Boulder Colorado.And as much as they loved loved living there for some 15 years, they moved back East to be closer to their son and grandchildren.
Jim will be remembered for his kind heart, caring conversations and his great sense of humor.His friends and family are blessed to have spent afternoons at the shooting range or a can of Coors Light at the kitchen table with him.Jim will be missed by many but he'll never be forgotten and his legacy lives on in all that were lucky enough to know him.
Funeral services will be held on January 11th ,at 11:00 AM,at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Easton, Md.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020