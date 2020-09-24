1/1
James "Jimmy" Glynn Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jimmy" Glynn Jr. of Kent Island, MD passed away on September 20, 2020. Born in Cheverly, MD to James and Grace Glynn, Sr. on November 28, 1949, Jimmy leaves behind a legacy of hard work and devotion to his family that will be cherished and remembered by many.

He graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in 1967 and then attended Chesapeake College where he met his wife Mary Imler Glynn. On October 27, 1973 they were married in the Sudlersville Episcopal Church (Sudlersville, MD). Married for nearly 47 years, Jimmy and Mary raised two daughters, Cary Harrison Glynn Bly (Russell) and Christine Toevs Glynn. Along with his wife and daughters, Jimmy is survived by his two sweet grandchildren, Branham Edward Bly (7) and Elizabeth Haydon Bly, (5) as well as his brother Joseph (Kathleen) Andrew Glynn Sr., and his two sisters Kathy Grace Glynn, and Lori Beth Glynn Guimond (David).

Jimmy began his career as a waterman and eventually purchased his own boat, the Cary Chris. He loved the water, working on the Chesapeake Bay, and being the captain of his boat. His perseverance and commitment served as a model to his daughters when they set their sights on their goals as young adults. Jimmy was very proud of his daughters' accomplishments and loved them both for their individual strengths and achievements. He loved making his grandchildren laugh and sharing his love of the water with them.

After working on the water for nearly 30 years, he became a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Grasonville. Jimmy was known for his ability to push through the most difficult work conditions without complaint. Although he could have retired, Jimmy loved seeing and laughing with his post office family every day.

Jimmy's family loved him beyond compare. His strong, unwavering commitment was ever present in all ventures. He will be truly missed.

A Visitation will be held at 6 PM on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD. Where family and friends may visit 2 hours. There will be a church service at 10 AM on Friday October 2, 2020 at Kent Island United Methodist Church. The graveside funeral service will be held privately for the family. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesapeake Cats and Dogs or the Queen Anne's County Animal Shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
Kent Island United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved