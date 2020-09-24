James "Jimmy" Glynn Jr. of Kent Island, MD passed away on September 20, 2020. Born in Cheverly, MD to James and Grace Glynn, Sr. on November 28, 1949, Jimmy leaves behind a legacy of hard work and devotion to his family that will be cherished and remembered by many.
He graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in 1967 and then attended Chesapeake College where he met his wife Mary Imler Glynn. On October 27, 1973 they were married in the Sudlersville Episcopal Church (Sudlersville, MD). Married for nearly 47 years, Jimmy and Mary raised two daughters, Cary Harrison Glynn Bly (Russell) and Christine Toevs Glynn. Along with his wife and daughters, Jimmy is survived by his two sweet grandchildren, Branham Edward Bly (7) and Elizabeth Haydon Bly, (5) as well as his brother Joseph (Kathleen) Andrew Glynn Sr., and his two sisters Kathy Grace Glynn, and Lori Beth Glynn Guimond (David).
Jimmy began his career as a waterman and eventually purchased his own boat, the Cary Chris. He loved the water, working on the Chesapeake Bay, and being the captain of his boat. His perseverance and commitment served as a model to his daughters when they set their sights on their goals as young adults. Jimmy was very proud of his daughters' accomplishments and loved them both for their individual strengths and achievements. He loved making his grandchildren laugh and sharing his love of the water with them.
After working on the water for nearly 30 years, he became a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Grasonville. Jimmy was known for his ability to push through the most difficult work conditions without complaint. Although he could have retired, Jimmy loved seeing and laughing with his post office family every day.
Jimmy's family loved him beyond compare. His strong, unwavering commitment was ever present in all ventures. He will be truly missed.
A Visitation will be held at 6 PM on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD. Where family and friends may visit 2 hours. There will be a church service at 10 AM on Friday October 2, 2020 at Kent Island United Methodist Church. The graveside funeral service will be held privately for the family. For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesapeake Cats and Dogs or the Queen Anne's County Animal Shelter.