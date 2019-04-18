QUEENSTOWN - James H. Carter of Queenstown, MD, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was 80 years old.

Born on August 29, 1938, he was the son of J. Herbert Carter and Martha Greenawalt Carter. He graduated from Centreville High School in 1956 and went to work for his father farming and trucking. He worked briefly for the phone company before returning to work with his father. He later worked for Elliott Wilson Trucks as a diesel mechanic and wrecker driver. He also owned his own repair shop, Carter Enterprises, as well as Carter and Draper Trucking.

Best known as Jimmy by friends and family, he enjoyed a good laugh, telling stories and jokes. He was a friend to all who knew him, willing to help in any way he could. Jimmy was a talented craftsman. He was especially proud of his granddaughter "Kate" and her accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife, Beverley; his son, Kenneth R. Carter; his granddaughter, Kathryn Anne Carter; and his sisters: Elizabeth Carter Draper Brice and Mary Davy Callahan Pippin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James "Jimmy" Carter Jr.; and his brother, Thomas "Bunky" Callahan.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary