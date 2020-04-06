|
|
James "Jim" Joseph McColigan, 85, of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully April 2, 2020, at his home in the Gardens at Bayleigh Chase.
He was born on July 13, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late James John McColigan and Helen Duffy McColigan.
Jim served honorably in the Air Force from 1953 - 1957. He was employed as a Philadelphia Police Officer from 1958 - 1980 retiring as a Lieutenant from the Accident Investigation Division. He followed that career being employed in Camden, NJ, for RCA/GE/Lockheed Martin as a Security Services Manager from 1980 - 1998.
In 1959, he married the former, Dorothy Martha Enwright. They made their home in Philadelphia, PA, the surrounding suburb of Huntingdon Valley, PA, and finally settling in Easton, MD. His wife of 58 years, Dorothy McColigan, preceded him in death in 2017.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Jennifer McColigan and his three grandchildren: Patrick, Brendan and Keira McColigan, all of Chestertown, MD.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For online condolences and to sign the guest book, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020