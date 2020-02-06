Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kenneth Blake Jr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Kenneth Blake Jr. Obituary
James K. Blake Jr, formerly of Easton, MD, departed this life on February 1, 2020 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton, MD. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00am at the Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20748 with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Guestbook for signatures and the Obituary will be available at www.stricklandfuneralservices.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -