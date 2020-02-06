|
James K. Blake Jr, formerly of Easton, MD, departed this life on February 1, 2020 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton, MD. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00am at the Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20748 with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Guestbook for signatures and the Obituary will be available at www.stricklandfuneralservices.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020