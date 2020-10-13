James Leonid Painter, 72, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
He was born on September 26, 1948 in Waterbury, CT, the son of James E. and Nona Painter. He was a graduate of Masuk High in Monroe, CT, Oklahoma City University where he received his BS and East Carolina University where he received his master's degree.
He married Jane Ann Painter on May 15, 1971 in Oklahoma City and they made their home in Connecticut, where James worked for Harvey Hubble in Newtown, CT and Bic Pen in Milford, CT. The family then relocated to Easton, MD where Jim worked as an engineer and manager at Black & Decker. Following that Jim and Jane moved to Millington, TN where he was employed with two manufacturing companies in the Memphis area. In 2014, they returned to their favorite place, Easton, MD to be near family.
His life revolved around his family, friends, and many hobbies. He especially enjoyed his involvement with the Eastern Shore Hockey Association as a member of the board.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane Painter of Easton; children, Stephen and Jason, his brother Robert Painter (Wilma) and sister, Pam Wang, 3 nieces and 3 nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to The Siegal Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA), wearesrna.org/donate-rl/
and the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, www.kennedykrieger.org/
