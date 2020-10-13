1/1
James L. Painter
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Leonid Painter, 72, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

He was born on September 26, 1948 in Waterbury, CT, the son of James E. and Nona Painter. He was a graduate of Masuk High in Monroe, CT, Oklahoma City University where he received his BS and East Carolina University where he received his master's degree.

He married Jane Ann Painter on May 15, 1971 in Oklahoma City and they made their home in Connecticut, where James worked for Harvey Hubble in Newtown, CT and Bic Pen in Milford, CT. The family then relocated to Easton, MD where Jim worked as an engineer and manager at Black & Decker. Following that Jim and Jane moved to Millington, TN where he was employed with two manufacturing companies in the Memphis area. In 2014, they returned to their favorite place, Easton, MD to be near family.

His life revolved around his family, friends, and many hobbies. He especially enjoyed his involvement with the Eastern Shore Hockey Association as a member of the board.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane Painter of Easton; children, Stephen and Jason, his brother Robert Painter (Wilma) and sister, Pam Wang, 3 nieces and 3 nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to The Siegal Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA), wearesrna.org/donate-rl/ and the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, www.kennedykrieger.org/. For online condolences visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved