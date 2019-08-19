Home

James L. "Buckshot" Roberts


1936 - 2019
James L. "Buckshot" Roberts Obituary
James Lee "Buckshot" Roberts, formerly of Denton, MD and most recently a resident of Genesis -Seaford Center in Seaford, DE, passed away on Sunday August 18,2019. He was 83 years old.



Born on July 6, 1936 in Pittsburgh PA, he was the son of the late Orville "Pop" Roberts and Raebelle Singleton Roberts. Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers: William T. Roberts and Robert Roberts; two sisters: Patricia Burrows and Gene Engels; and a nephew, Rick J. Engels. He is survived by a nephew, Robert P. Engels and his wife Susan of Gray, GA.



Jim graduated from Caroline High School in Denton in 1955. He also served in the United States Army. He was an avid jazz musician and spent many years performing with "The Honeycombs" playing his beloved saxophone.



The graveside memorial committal will be private. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019
