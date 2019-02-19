EASTON - James "Jim" Lee McNeal of Easton, MD, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was 81 years old.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1938 in Easton, MD, and was the son of the late Lee McNeal and Marie Muller McNeal.

Jim grew up on a dairy farm in Cordova, MD, and graduated from Easton High School with the class of 1956. He then went on to marry Constance "Connie" Dobson and have two sons.

Jim worked as a typesetter at Waverly Press for most of his career. He also worked alongside his oldest son in his landscape business, and worked as a groundskeeper at William Hill Manor for many years.

He was known for his woodworking skills, and enjoyed spending time in his shop. Jim was a man of few words, but who said a lot. He was always happiest in the presence of his family. You could most often find him at the Amish Market visiting his grandson, or enjoying dinner at Chesapeake Landing. He enjoyed watching sports, but only if it was from the comfort of his recliner.

He is survived by two sons: James "Jamie" McNeal (Jill), of Easton; Timothy "Tim" McNeal (Patty), of Easton; a daughter in law, Belinda Sewell, of Cordova; a brother, Frederick "Fred" McNeal (Shelley), of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren: Josh McNeal, of Cordova; Lindsey Baer (Stephen), of Denton; Katelyn Newnam (Nick), of Trappe; Christyna Purdy (Brandon), of Annapolis; David Spurry (Samantha), of Denton; Amanda McNeal; nine great grandchildren: Priscilla Baer, of Denton; Jeremy and Alli Newnam, both of Trappe; Noah, Christopher and Ayden McNeal, all of Easton; Amie and Mason Purdy, both of Annapolis; and Jacob Spurry, of Denton.

In addition to his parents, and his wife, he was preceded in death by a beloved granddaughter, Megan McNeal.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Easton Volunteer Fire Department, 315 Leonard Rieck Dr., Easton, MD 21601 and/or Trappe Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 86, Trappe, MD 21673.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com