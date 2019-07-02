Home

Zeller Funeral Home
1212 Old Ocean City Rd
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-5206
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Parkway Church of God
Salisbury, MD
View Map
James Lewis Kellum


1953 - 2019
James Lewis Kellum Obituary
SALISBURY - James Lewis Kellum, of Salisbury, MD, who was known and loved by friends and family as Drac, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born May 20, 1953 in Easton, he was the son of the late Bernard Roosevelt Kellum and Ruth Elaine Holland Kellum.
He most recently worked as a truck driver for Atlantic Pumping. He had formerly been employed as a chef at Harbourtowne Golf Resort and Tidewater Inn. He loved to sing, cook, and spend time fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia E. Kellum; his only child, a daughter, Ruth Elaine Lavern Kellum, of Denton; three grandchildren: Craig T. Custis Jr., Dejuses J.J. Smith, Darrius A. Smith, all of Denton; two brothers: Michael Kellum, of Delaware; David Kellum, of St. Michaels; two sisters: Irene Brooks, Denise Kellum, of New Haven, Connecticut; a large host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, all whom will miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 12 p.m. at Parkway Church of God in Salisbury. Pastor Greg Morris will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 3, 2019
