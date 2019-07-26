|
|
|
James "Jim" Martin Callahan passed on July 26, 2019 at Genesis-The Pines in Easton. He was 85 years old.
He was born July 9, 1934 in Easton, MD, the son of the late Martin Francis Callahan and Edna Elizabeth Allen Callahan.
Mr. Callahan married the former Elizabeth Rampmeyer and they were residents of Talbot and Queen Anne County. He spent his working career as a carpenter and was well known for his cabinetry skills and his specific eye for detail.
Mr. Callahan loved horses and being out in the country. He was a true outdoorsman.
Mr. Callahan is survived by six children; Dorene Trego (Jack), Rick Callahan (Becky), Steve Callahan (Carrol), Keith Callahan (Dorothy), Greg Callahan and Jeff Callahan (Missy), 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth M. "Betty" Callahan and son, Michael J. Callahan.
All services will be private.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on July 28, 2019