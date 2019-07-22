Resources More Obituaries for James Mason Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Mason

Lieutenant Colonel James Lawson Mason, AUS-Ret, 87 , died peacefully on July 21, 2019 in Talbot Hospice house.



Jim was born February 3,1932 in New York City's borough of Queens on Long Island. He was the only child of James L. Mason and Florence I. Mason (nee Colgan).



He attended the public school in New York City, where he received awards for excellence in mathematics and music, and gained admission by city-wide examination to the Brooklyn Technical High School for exceptional students. He enjoyed physical sports such as track and cross-country.



Jim and Jean (nee Zera) were married in United Methodist Church on April 10, 1965.



Jim's career encompassed the military and civilian arenas. He was especially proud of his time in the Navy where he served aboard the USS Larson, USS Allen and the patrol boat PC1208.



Jim took advantage of the GI Bill to attend college and received his Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. He continued serving his country with the US Army, Corps of Engineers, retiring after 36 years. The majority of his service involved the research and development of airborne and ground defense systems and concluded with facilities maintenance operations in the First Army area. His civilian career for the most part was with the General Electric Co. where he began with defense systems work, transferred to the informational technology area and retired from a senior management position after 18 years. Jim was a licensed Professional Engineer in the states of New York and Vermont



Jim was always intrigued by games of chance that revolved around statistical probabilities.



These ranged from the very simple to the more complex. He spent considerable time mastering the forms of chess, Bridge, poker, roulette and dice.



He was quite active in numerous charitable endeavors, especially with the Freemasons and their work through the Masonic Homes and the Shriners Hospitals for Children. His mother lodge was Mason Lodge located in Mason, OH. Dual membership was with Wyckoff Lodge in Wyckoff, NJ. Jim served as the Master of the Wyckoff Lodge and as the head of several sub-ordinate bodies of Masonry and was the recipient of the Knights York Cross of Honor with One Quadrant for his service. He also served as the Grand Chaplain for the Grand Lodge of New Jersey. One of his great joys was helping others in need.



As a final act of generosity, James donated his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board, so that aspiring medical students might benefit from first-hand observation in addition to medical texts and lectures.



He is survived by his wife, Jean, sons James and Peter, daughter Cathy, seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.



Jim requested that any memorial donations be made to either the Ohio Masonic Home Foundation, 2655 W. National Rd., Springfield, OH 45504 or the Masonic Charity Foundation of NJ, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016. Published in The Star Democrat on July 24, 2019