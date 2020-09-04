James Mason Slaughter, Jr. "Mason", passed away on August 30, 2020 at his home in Preston from gastroesophageal cancer. He was 68 years old.
He was born on August 6, 1952 in Washington, DC, the son of the late Joan Welsh Slaughter and James Mason Slaughter, Sr.
Growing up, Mason played Little League baseball and football in Easton and basketball in grade school for Sts. Peter & Paul. He went to Easton High School so he could play football and graduated from there.
He was very popular with his blue eyes and easy-going manner with a maturity beyond his years. During high school he worked at The Young Men's Shop, where he learned the art of wrapping presents and looking dapper.
Mason married the former Susan Howard on April 9, 1988 and they made their home in St. Michaels before moving to Little Creek Farm in Bethlehem in 1989.
Mason was employed as a supervisor at AQUA Pools. He loved his job as a pool man and loved working. "One Pace Mase" could still work circles around the younger pool guys. Mason was totally devoted to AQUA. He would not even consider retiring, even after his cancer struggles.
Mason loved the beach and tropical island vacations, enjoying many happy trips to Aruba and many fun trips with the Bridges! He was also a member of the Harley Owners Group (HOG), he loved his Harleys.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 32 years, Susan H. Slaughter, his sister, Robbin Bramble of Bethlehem and a special niece, Tammy Bramble Jogu and her husband Kiran and their children, Trevor and Noah of Herndon, VA. Mason also leaves behind his farm full of animals that he truly loved. All his "children" had four legs.
The funeral service will be private. A Celebration of Mason's Life will be held at a later date.
Special thanks for the excellent care he received from Dr. David H. Smith and all his staff at Bay Hematology/Oncology during his 31-month battle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W Belle St, Ridgely, MD 21660.
For condolences and to sign the online guest book, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.