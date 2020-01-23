|
|
James Michael Haley of Goldsboro passed away at home on January 14, 2020. He was 51
Born July 26, 1968 in Chestertown, he was the son of late James Haley and Norma Ransom. He spent his childhood in Galena, eventually moving to Centreville, where he graduated from Queen Anne's High School in 1986. After graduation he worked as an electrician. He then became an over the road truck driver and worked as a painter. He made his way back to electrical work and was employed by Three Rivers Electric.
He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and friends. He became involved in hydroplane racing and drove a 2.5 stock hydroplane. Over the years he became and avid gardener and took pride in his work.
He is survived by his sister Arlene (Donnie)Thompson of Cordova, Heather (Mike) Garner of Church Hill, niece Haley Thompson, nephews Eric and Jamie Garner, and his African Grey parrot Dude. He was preceded in death by his father James Haley, and his mother, Norma Haley.
A Celebration of Life will be at Goldsboro Fire Hall on February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Goldsboro Fire Department.
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020