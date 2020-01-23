Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael "Spike" Haley


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael "Spike" Haley Obituary
James Michael Haley of Goldsboro passed away at home on January 14, 2020. He was 51

Born July 26, 1968 in Chestertown, he was the son of late James Haley and Norma Ransom. He spent his childhood in Galena, eventually moving to Centreville, where he graduated from Queen Anne's High School in 1986. After graduation he worked as an electrician. He then became an over the road truck driver and worked as a painter. He made his way back to electrical work and was employed by Three Rivers Electric.

He enjoyed hunting and spending time with family and friends. He became involved in hydroplane racing and drove a 2.5 stock hydroplane. Over the years he became and avid gardener and took pride in his work.

He is survived by his sister Arlene (Donnie)Thompson of Cordova, Heather (Mike) Garner of Church Hill, niece Haley Thompson, nephews Eric and Jamie Garner, and his African Grey parrot Dude. He was preceded in death by his father James Haley, and his mother, Norma Haley.

A Celebration of Life will be at Goldsboro Fire Hall on February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Goldsboro Fire Department.
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -