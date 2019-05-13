|
|
James Mitchell Metcalf of Cambridge, Maryland, formerly Potomac, Maryland, died peacefully at Talbot Hospice in Easton, Maryland at the age of 86 on April 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Colette Bridget Metcalf, sons Chris Metcalf (Sharon) and Sean Metcalf (Candace), and grandchildren Trevor, Claire, Kenya, Cadence, & Shayla. The Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 7611 Clarendon Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to 855.448.3997 or online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2019