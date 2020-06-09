On April 27, 2020 Jimmy Clifford departed this life at UMSMC at Easton. He was days away from his 74th birthday.Born May 8, 1946 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late James M. Clifford, Sr. and Louise Etter Clifford. Jimmy attended school and college in Baltimore and Kirkland Hall College, gaining a Master of Arts degree. He was also a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Jimmy enlisted in the Navy in 1964 and served until 1970 aboard the USS IREX, where he was ordinance maintenance. Jimmy enjoyed his family and friends. Good music, waterfowling, kayaking in the marshes, playing with engines and drone racing were some of his favorite pastimes. The Beast will be missed by many.He is survived by sisters Caroline (John) Coe and Teela (Jim) Robertson, both of Virginia; a daughter Erin (CJ) Lowery; three grandchildren: Kirby, Zack, and Brook; three great-grandchildren: Joanna, Olivia, and Jax; cousins, nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his great-grandson Moe.A Celebration of his Life will be held at "Whiskey Hill" at a later date. To honor Jimmy's life we are asking that you make a donation to your favorite wetlands area or purchase a federal duck stamp at your local post office. Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.