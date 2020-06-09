James Mooar "FATHER JIM" Clifford
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 27, 2020 Jimmy Clifford departed this life at UMSMC at Easton. He was days away from his 74th birthday.

Born May 8, 1946 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late James M. Clifford, Sr. and Louise Etter Clifford. Jimmy attended school and college in Baltimore and Kirkland Hall College, gaining a Master of Arts degree. He was also a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Jimmy enlisted in the Navy in 1964 and served until 1970 aboard the USS IREX, where he was ordinance maintenance. Jimmy enjoyed his family and friends. Good music, waterfowling, kayaking in the marshes, playing with engines and drone racing were some of his favorite pastimes. The Beast will be missed by many.

He is survived by sisters Caroline (John) Coe and Teela (Jim) Robertson, both of Virginia; a daughter Erin (CJ) Lowery; three grandchildren: Kirby, Zack, and Brook; three great-grandchildren: Joanna, Olivia, and Jax; cousins, nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his great-grandson Moe.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at "Whiskey Hill" at a later date. To honor Jimmy's life we are asking that you make a donation to your favorite wetlands area or purchase a federal duck stamp at your local post office. Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel
312 South Talbot St.
St Michaels, MD 21663
(410) 745-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved