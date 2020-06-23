James "Nock" Naughton Cooney, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at his home. He was 82.
He was born on October 21, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late James N. Cooney, Sr., and Elizabeth Howard Cooney.
He served honorably in the Army Security Agency (ASA) branch of the U.S. Army in the Panama Canal Zone for three years.
He married the former Justine M. Metzger. They have made their home in Easton for the past 30 years.
Mr. Cooney was an entrepreneur, marathoner, boating enthusiast, and friend to many. His optimism and love of life were an inspiration to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Justine M. Cooney; children, Stephanie Anne Cooney Moreland (Michael) and Theodore David Cooney (Rebecca); grandchildren, Aidan Cooney, USCG, Erin Cooney and Maeve Cooney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Hartzel.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
For condolences and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
He was born on October 21, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late James N. Cooney, Sr., and Elizabeth Howard Cooney.
He served honorably in the Army Security Agency (ASA) branch of the U.S. Army in the Panama Canal Zone for three years.
He married the former Justine M. Metzger. They have made their home in Easton for the past 30 years.
Mr. Cooney was an entrepreneur, marathoner, boating enthusiast, and friend to many. His optimism and love of life were an inspiration to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Justine M. Cooney; children, Stephanie Anne Cooney Moreland (Michael) and Theodore David Cooney (Rebecca); grandchildren, Aidan Cooney, USCG, Erin Cooney and Maeve Cooney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Hartzel.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
For condolences and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.