James Oscar Bowser, 96 of Cordova, MD passed on Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by family. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a virtual home-going service at 11:00AM, streamed at facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2020.