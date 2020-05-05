James Oscar Bowser
1924 - 2020
James Oscar Bowser, 96 of Cordova, MD passed on Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by family. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a virtual home-going service at 11:00AM, streamed at facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2020.
