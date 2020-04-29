|
James P. Thompson passed away peacefully in his home on April 25, 2020. He was 86.
He was born on March 21, 1934 in Syracuse, New York. After high school, James studied at Hamilton College and then moved on to the Bowman Grey School of Medicine at Wake Forest in 1959. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was a flight surgeon from 1960 to 1964.
Mr. Thompson was a very active member of his community, he belonged to the Elks Club, Tred Avon Yacht Club, Talbot Country Club, Cruising Club of America, Chesapeake Bay Yacht Club, and Storm Tri-Sail Club.
He is survived by his children, Holly L. Thompson of Easton, MD, and Ian P. Thompson of Reston, VA, his sisters, Joan Tarolli of Syracuse, NY, and Sue Velie of Norman, OK, and his grandchildren, Patrick P. Thompson of Reston, VA, and Bennett W. Thompson of Reston, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ALS Association at alsa.org or Talbot Hospice 586 Cynwood Dr, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 3, 2020