STEVENSVILLE - James Paul Mowrer of Stevensville, MD, passed away on April 25, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD. He was 72.

Born on August 27, 1946 in Wheeling, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Eugene and Emma Campetti Mowrer. He grew up in Wheeling and graduated from West Liberty State College. On August 31, 1968, he married Nancy Marie Diehl and they moved to Baltimore in 1970 when he began working for the Department of Natural Resources in Fishery Research. In 1984, they moved to Kent Island, MD. Jim loved fishing and sports.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Mowrer, of Stevensville, MD; daughter, Melissa Schultz, of Colorado; son in law, Michael Schultz, of Stevensville, MD; sister, Nancy Gabel (Alex), of Ohio; and grandson, Steven Schultz (Ying), of Pasadena, MD.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 2-4 p.m. at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where a service will be held on Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Kidney Foundation, c/o Wegener's Disease Research, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

