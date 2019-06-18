CAMBRIDGE - James "Jimmy" R. Burton, 83, of Cambridge, MD, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. He was born in Cambridge on May 22, 1936 and was a son of the late John Riley Burton Sr. and Viola Jones Burton.

Mr. Burton graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1954. He served in the Army National Guard. On June 29, 1959, he married the former Beverly Smith. Mr. Burton worked at the Eastern Shore State Hospital for over 30 years as a police officer. He also worked at Ray Crismond's. Mr. Burton enjoyed gunning, boating, traveling, and woodworking. A special thank you to Mallard Bay Staff: Lois Elliott, Betty Ann Baumberger and Carol Brohawn.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Burton, of Cambridge; a god daughter, Roxanne Snelling, of Cambridge; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Burton is preceded in death by four sisters: Clara McCall, Gloria Bromwell, Dorothy North, Peggy Carroll; three brothers: Leon M. Burton, John R. Burton Jr. and Donald L. Burton Sr.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Wooten, Darrell Brohawn, Ray Brohawn III, Donnie Burton, Shawn Crismond, and Wylie Creighton. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Crismond and Bob Snelling.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor Dave Stewart officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Mallard Bay Care Center, c/o Activity Department, 520 Glenburn Ave., Cambridge, MD 21613. Published in The Star Democrat on June 19, 2019