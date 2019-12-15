|
James Robert Barton of Queen Anne, MD passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019. He was 89.
Born in Queen Anne on July 26, 1930, he was the son of the late Charles and Minnie Callaway Barton. He was a 1947 graduate of Centreville High School. On November 8, 1953, he married his sweetheart, Louise Leaverton. Bob was a dairy farmer for over 30 years and worked for over 20 years at Centreville National Bank.
Bob was a member of the Centreville Rotary, the Tri-County Ruritans and the Hillsboro Queen Anne United Methodist Church. He also served as a 4H leader for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed raising beagles, rabbit hunting, crabbing on the Wye River, tending to his garden and telling stories. Bob was a true gentleman who loved his family, his friends and his community.
He is survived by his daughters, Nancy B. Littrell (John) of Queen Anne, MD and Linda J. Barton (Dan Slegel) of Surprise, AR; a son, James Robert Barton, Jr. (Debra) of Lusby, MD; grandchildren: Jennifer Chance, Christopher Barton (Dora), Alexander Barton (McKenna), Duncan Barton, Scott Littrell (Katia), and Erin Littrell (fiance Nick Vacanti) and great-grandchildren; Asher, Tobias, Sophie, Nora and Jack. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Louise; his brother, Charles Edward Barton, Jr. and sister Shirley Lewis.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Hillsboro Queen Anne United Methodist Church. Friends and family may visit at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, MD on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6-8pm. Burial will follow the service at Green Mount Cemetery in Hillsboro.
Those who wish to honor his memory are asked to make a contribution to Hillsboro Queen Anne United Methodist Church, 21991 Main St., Hillsboro, MD 21641 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 15, 2019