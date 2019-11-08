|
James Robert Dressler passed away surrounded by his family on November 7, 2019 in Maryland at the age of 79.
Jim was born on October 6, 1940 to Howard L. and Eileen Fulcher Dressler in Chillicothe, Ohio. After graduating from Chillicothe High School, he attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he rowed crew and graduated in 1962 with a degree in electrical engineering. After moving to California, he received a master's degree from the University of Southern California and a law degree from Pepperdine University.
Jim raised three children with his wife, Marcia, while working as an engineer, first in California and later in Annapolis, Maryland. Outside of work, he loved playing trumpet in community bands, communicating with people around the world via ham radio, and taking walks with his dog, Hank. In addition, Jim loved the outdoors, taking his family on frequent camping trips to Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and other locations throughout California.
After the birth of his first grandchild, he came to be known as "Baba." His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother, John, and sister, Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; his children, Tom (Yasue), Jenny, and Laura (Roel); eight grandchildren, David, Oliver, Yuuna, Garrett, Aaron, Elise, Jake and Ty; and his sister, Carol.
A celebration of life will take place at the family home on Sunday, November 10 from 1:00 to 4:00. All who knew Jim are welcome to attend.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019