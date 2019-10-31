|
James S. Ellis, 81, passed away at Talbot Hospice House in Easton on October 29, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, NY in 1937. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University in 1960, and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He received an EMBA from Columbia University, where he was awarded the Popper Award for Academic Excellence.
For much of his career, he was in the computer business, starting in its infancy. He retired from New York Life as Vice President of Data Services. As the year 2000 approached, he was recruited to work for Western Digital Corporation as CIO to help with the digital transitions.
He and his wife of 59 years, Pat, retired to St. Michaels, MD in 2002. Together they enjoyed sailing their New England Catboat named Nun Better, golfing, traveling, and needlepointing, with Jim creating his own needlepoint designs. He also tutored children, as well as adults, in Math, wanting to not only help them, but to also encourage them to love math as he did. He also taught Geometry one year at Country School in Easton.
As a member of Christ Church in St. Michaels, he volunteered his time to outreach services such as the food bank and the School Backpack Program. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Pat; 3 children, Sarah, Jennifer, and Laura; 3 grandchildren, Erin, Alec, and Kayla; Niece Karen and Nephew Mark and their families.
A service will be held at Christ Church in St. Michaels, MD on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00pm. A reception will follow in Etherton Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the of Talbot County, www.alz.org/Maryland.
Services entrusted to the Framtom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel, of St. Michaels. www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019