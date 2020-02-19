|
|
James Sewell "Jimmy" Harding, 79, of Rhodesdale, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence. Born February 6, 1941, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Clyde Collison Harding, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Hoffman Harding.
He was a lifelong farmer and logger. He loved to play ball and was known for his abilities as a third baseman. He played on both Vienna and Eldorado softball teams. He was a member of Reids Grove United Methodist Church
He is survived by his wife, Jean Harding whom he married on July 9, 1960; two sons, Jimmy Harding and wife Betty "Bee", of Vienna and Brian Harding and wife Christy of Rhodesdale; a daughter, Barbara Jean Harding Buckley and husband Kevin of Preston; eleven grandchildren; three greatgrandchildren; a brother, Bobby Harding and wife Kay of Rhodesdale; two sisters, Joan Foxwell and husband Doug of Cambridge and Ann McCready and husband Jimmy of Rhodesdale; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Harding.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Reids Grove United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00PM where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Robert McCready will officiate. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
Brian Harding, Andrew Harding, Tyler Harding, Zack Buckley, Kevin Buckley and Howard Lee Harding will serve as pallbearers.
Donations in memory of Mr. Harding may be made to Reids Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Betty Wilson, 5314 Rhodesdale-Vienna Road, Rhodesdale MD 21659.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020