James Joseph Sindermann of Easton, Md, aged 69, passed from his physical body in the early morning hours of July 17, 2019 following a brief struggle with cancer. A talented artist, skilled woodworker, home renovator, and designer, James was born in Cambridge, MA on February 17, 1950 to Dr. Carl J. Sindermann and Joan Provencher Sindermann, the 3rd of 5 children. The Sindermann family lived in several places while James was a youth, including Boothbay Harbor, ME, Oxford, MD, and Easton, MD. James graduated from Easton high school in 1968 and then went on to study at Hiram College in Ohio. In his adult years, he lived briefly in Findhorn, Scotland, Fairhaven, NJ, Coral Gables, FL, and Raleigh, NC before coming back to settle permanently in Easton. During that time, he became skilled as a woodworker and designer, operating for a time as Iona Construction Co. He was a member of the Mid-Shore Woodworkers Guild and recently served as master carpenter and design consultant with Tony Fiore on the Temple B'Nai Israel and Christ Church, both in Easton. James is survived by 4 children; sons Joshua, Noah, Ian, and daughter, Eve. He is also survived by grandchildren Gabriel and Nova, siblings Nancy Sweet, Jeanne Kennedy, Dana Sindermann, and Carl Sindermann, and 2 former wives, Bobbie Wells and Leah Sindermann. The family will host a memorial gathering at James' Miles River home located at 26971 Miles River Rd. on August 25, 2019 from 3-6 pm where James' beautiful and varied artworks and projects will be on display. RSVP, not necessary but appreciated, at 480-580-2320 or online at https://www.facebook.com/events/488180778411164/?ti=cl visit boldentilghman.com for condolences.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019