James S. Howell, 67, of Bridgeville, DE, formerly of St. Michaels, MD, passed away on January 12, 2020. His funeral service will be at 1 PM on Thursday, January 16th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. 2nd St. in Denton, MD with a visitation one hour prior. The interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, MD. Please send donations to Moore Funeral Home, P.A. to help with funeral expenses. For more information and to offer online condolences, visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020