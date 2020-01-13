Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for James Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stanley Howell


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Stanley Howell Obituary
James S. Howell, 67, of Bridgeville, DE, formerly of St. Michaels, MD, passed away on January 12, 2020. His funeral service will be at 1 PM on Thursday, January 16th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. 2nd St. in Denton, MD with a visitation one hour prior. The interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, MD. Please send donations to Moore Funeral Home, P.A. to help with funeral expenses. For more information and to offer online condolences, visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -