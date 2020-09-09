1/1
James "Sniper" Stevens
James Everett Stevens "Sniper" died on September 6, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. He was 82.

Sniper was born on August 22, 1938 in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Everett Stevens and Mildred Harding Stevens. He retired in Warren, Michigan and spent his final days back home in Easton, MD.

Sniper proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from 1955-1985. After serving in the Corps, he worked as a Postal Carrier in Sterling Heights, Michigan until he retired.

Sniper was a devout member and supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the American Legion. His life's passions were his family, his motorcycle, and the Easton VFW slot machines.

He is survived by his children: Eric J. Stevens (AJ), Stephen M. Stevens (AnnMarie), Tammy Landis (Don), and Vicky Stevens; his sisters, Janice Stevens and Nina Oberg; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn Stevens; his son, Christopher E. Stevens; and his granddaughter, Maegan Snedden.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10 at the A H Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI from 1-7 pm.

Sniper will be laid to rest at Great Lakes Veterans Cemetery in Holly, MI.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Easton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sniper's memory to: Vietnam Veterans of America https://vva.org/donate/.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
