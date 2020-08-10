James T. Terry, II of Easton and Heron Point, Chestertown, MD died on August 3, 2020. Jim was born in Cambridge, MA on December 27, 1941 to parents Wyllys Terry and Elena Howell Terry of New York. Jim graduated in 1960 from St. Andrews School in Middletown, DE and received a BS Degree in Business from Penn State University in 1964.



Following college, he joined the Marine Corps and on October 2, 1965 he married his wife, Dee. Among other assignments, Jim served a 13 month tour of duty in Viet Nam, reaching the rank of Captain. Upon discharge from the Marine Corps Jim and Dee moved to New York city and Jim went on to pursue a career in international corporate banking with several New York banks, including Bank of America. Both Jim and Dee retired in 1997 and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Jim was known for his love of sailing and traveling and did so over many parts of the world. He was an active member of the Sailing Club of the Chesapeake and the Cambridge Yacht Club.



James T. Terry, II is survived by his wife Dee, brother wyllys Terry III, brothers-in-law James G. Gomez jr. and Richard P. Gomez.



Also, two nieces, three nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.



