James Thomas Hutchins, Jr., 68 of Centreville, MD departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Baltimore V. A. Medical Center. A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a virtual service at 12noon via Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. There will be no seating or congregating during viewing hours. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 19, 2020.