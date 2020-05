James Thomas Hutchins, Jr., 68 of Centreville, MD departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Baltimore V. A. Medical Center. A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a virtual service at 12noon via Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . There will be no seating or congregating during viewing hours. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com