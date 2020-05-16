James Tilghman Knotts, Sr., 87, of Hillsboro, MD passed away at his home on Saturday, May16, 2020. Mr. Knotts had been a long-time employee of Electrotherm in Denton and, until recently, had worked for the Knotts Towing Company.
Mr. Knotts is survived by his wife, Marlene L. Knotts; a daughter, Linda K. Pittman (Steve); two sons, Tim Knotts (Nancy) and Alan Knotts (Cheri); seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and two sisters, Joy and Judy. He was predeceased by a sister, Doris, and a brother, Robert.
The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21601.
For more information or to leave online condolences, visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Mr. Knotts is survived by his wife, Marlene L. Knotts; a daughter, Linda K. Pittman (Steve); two sons, Tim Knotts (Nancy) and Alan Knotts (Cheri); seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and two sisters, Joy and Judy. He was predeceased by a sister, Doris, and a brother, Robert.
The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21601.
For more information or to leave online condolences, visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 16, 2020.