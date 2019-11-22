|
James "Jim" William Smith, 79, passed away on November 19, 2019 in Richmond, VA.
He was born on August 6, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late Earl Carter Smith and Isabelle Topper Smith. He received his B.S. degree in engineering from the University of Maryland. He worked as a machinist and engineer in the aerospace industry. James served honorably in the U.S. Navy and the reserves retiring as a Sr. Chief.
He was a very generous and giving man. Jim never met a stranger and had a joke for every occasion. He was an avid sailor and loved to learn and loved animals. Jim was a member of the American Legion and the "Great Decisions" Group.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Olavsrud Smith, daughter Shari Ochse (Steve) of Easton and their daughter, Isabel Ochse, stepson, John Ragone and his children, Danielle Lecoq, Samantha Green, Tara Ragone, Jack Ragone and Paul Ragone; stepchildren, Thor Olavsrud, Stein A. Olavsrud (Beth) and their children Lucy and Chase Olavsrud, Jini Friedman (James Spear) and Grant Friedman(Dayana) and their children Gigi and Nina Friedman. Also, his beloved brother, Wayne Smith's wife, Sally S. Smith, their children Sean Smith, Laura S. Towle and their families.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12 noon at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call from 10:30 AM to 12 noon.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019