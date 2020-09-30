James Walter (Jim) Thomas was the youngest child of the late Walter and Sarah Luvenia Thomas (nee Fields). He was born on May 27, 1957 at Easton Hospital and transitioned to his heavenly home unexpectedly on September 24, 2020 at his home in Columbia, MD.He grew to adulthood in Bellevue, MD graduating from St Michaels High School in 1975. He served one tour in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.Jimmy made his home in Columbia MD. He made his living primarily in the medical field working for Hill-Rom Medical Device Company and later for Agiliti Health where he remained until his death as a Clinical Specialist serving the MDVW region.Jimmy was preceded in death by a sister, Freda Wright (Eugene) and his four brothers, Jerome B Fields (Ruby) of Stone Mountain GA, Herbert Franklin Green of Easton MD, Chester M Green of Cambridge MD, and Nelson P Thomas (Barbara) of Hillsboro MD.Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Shelley; three children LaToya Moaney of Cambridge, MD, Jermeanne Moaney Sr. of Ridgely, MD, and Ryan Thomas of Nottingham, MD; and his beloved dog Chiquita Thomas; two sisters, Juanita Cutts (Sandy) of Deland, FL and Rene Thomas of Aldie, VA; two brothers-in-law, Sidney Garbutt (Miriam) of Columbia, MD and Steven Garbutt of New York; two sisters-in-law, Sharla Garbutt and Sharon Garbutt and his mother-in-law Nelda Garbutt all of Puertos Cortes, Honduras and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.The family will be accepting visitors on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Witzke Funeral Home (5555 Twin Knolls Rd, Columbia MD) beginning at 11 am with a memorial service following directly after at 1 PM.