|
|
James "Jimmy" Watkins passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 80. He will be mournfully missed by his children: James Madison Watkins, Lolita Brooks, Rochelle Watkins, Malachi Watkins, Marquita Colbert, Dontae Watkins, and Recniequia Rich. He is also survived by a plethora of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held April 27 at New United Methodist Church, Chester, MD at 11 a.m. The family will arrive one hour prior to service.
Donations can be accepted at 404 Ellicott Drive, Chester, MD 21619. Any further information, please call Rochelle Watkins at 443-249-3874.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019