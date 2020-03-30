|
James Vernon Whalen Jr. of Sudlersville, MD died Tuesday March 24, 2020 at his home in Sudlersville. He was 64.
Born Oct. 28, 1955 in Chester, PA the son of James Vernon Whalen Sr. and Nancy Arabell "Manning". Jimmy left school after the 10th grade and enlisted in the United States Army. He moved to Maryland in 1995. Jimmy was a self- employed painter and horse trainer. He enjoyed car racing and loved listening to Elvis. He was preceded in death by one brother, Michael David Whalen Sr. He is survived by two sons, James V. Whalen III of Sudlersville, MD, Joseph Aaron Whalen of Newark, DE, two daughters, Nancy Whalen Swider (Tracy) of Sandy, Utah, Carolyn Whalen Scotti (Frank) of Pennsylvania, his parents, James V. Whalen Sr. and Nancy "Manning" Whalen of Crumpton, MD, two brothers, John Thomas Whalen Sr. of Crumpton, MD, Jesse Sharp Whalen Sr. of Crumpton, MD, two grandchildren, Angela DeHaven and George DeHaven both of Pennsylvania, sister in law, Dorren Whalen of Boothwyn, PA, three aunts, Barbara Hudson (James) of West Chester, PA, Ella Baker (Richard) of Dover, DE, Peggy Whalen of Sudlersville, MD, and special family, Matti Supers and Herman Reynolds. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2pm at Asbury Cemetery in Millington, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Sudlersville Vol. Fire Company P.O. Box 61 Sudlersville, MD 21668 Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020